Ministries given targets to provide early relief to people: Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE, Mar 31 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that all ministries had been given targets aimed at overcoming challenges facing the country.

In a press conference at the PML-N’s Secretariat here, he said that in yesterday’s meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave short, medium and long term targets to all ministries aimed at bringing betterment to the people. “The Cabinet consist of experienced people, youths, seasoned politicians and technocrats,” he added.

He said that the Prime Minister had decided to evaluate the performance of each ministry and key performance indicators had also been set for them. “By using latest technology, achievement of targets given to ministries will be monitored. Written instructions have been issued to all the ministries in which they have been informed about the targets which they have to meet,” he added.

Attaullah said that targets had been given on the basis of realistic approach like the finance ministry had been given the target to reduce inflation and unemployment, increase GDP growth, restructuring of loans and digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue. He said that ministers which would show good performance would be appreciated, adding that a self-accountability system had also been evolved and key performance indicators of ministries would be evaluated using modern IT interventions. “Reducing trade deficit, promoting vocational training, increasing forex, boosting exports in the IT sector, activate facilities like PayPal, activating wifi hotspots and introducing latest digital system across the country are some clear and key targets,” he added.

Briefing about the targets of the Interior Ministry, Attaullah Tarar said that the ministry had been asked to launch a crackdown against illegal weapons, devise a new system to stop terrorism, take action against illegal foreign residents in the country and stop smuggling. “Meetings were held related to the security of the Chinese and how to take preemptive action to curb terrorism on the basis of intelligence information,” Attaullah Tarar said and added that coordination between the Centre and provinces would also be checked in this regard on the same pattern on which National Action Plan implementation had been supervised.

Regarding targets of the Law ministry, the Information Minister said that steps had been taken for making laws for the protection of minorities and an eportal would be made for passed laws in the country. He said that till September 2024, a report related to human rights would be prepared and targets related to implementation of laws would also be checked.

About targets of the Ministry of Industries, Attaullah Tarar said that a target had been given related to Industrial Development Regulatory Authority and promotion of ship breaking industry. He said that in Pakistan, the minerals sector had a lot of potential, adding that a target related to exploration of minerals and their export had also been given.

He said that a target had been given with regard to ease of doing business besides a target to devise trade and bilateral trade agreements with friendly countries. He said that the Trade Ministry had been asked to bring National Trade Policy in the cabinet by April 30 and get it approved.

The Information Minister said that the Education Ministry had been asked to ensure enrollment of out of school children, to increase PhD scholarships by 20 percent, devise a strategy related to ‘National Hunarmandi’ by September 1.

About the targets of the Ministry of Privatisation, Attaullah Tarar said that PIA privatisation should be completed at the earliest. He said that talks with commercial banks related to outstanding dues had reached a logical conclusion. Attaullah Tarar said that that privatization of PIA would yield positive results on the country’s economy, adding that efforts were being made to overcome loopholes in the tax system.

He said for the first time businessmen who were playing a significant role in strengthening the country’s economy and who were big tax payers had been rewarded. The austerity committee would submit a report regarding how to reduce government expenses to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in coming few days and in the light of which the premier would announce the austerity policy, he maintained.

He said that things would improve gradually and the government vision was clear to provide maximum relief to the people.To a question, he said that the government would try to open offices of all social media platforms in Pakistan as this would be very helpful in creating jobs. To another query, he said that it was very essential to document the black economy in the country.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during its tenure just focused on taking political revenge, adding that had party copied steps of the PML-N, the country would have been in a much better condition. He said that the whole nation had seen that how the PTI ruined the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

To another question, he said that the tax net would be increased and people would get good news in coming days. He said, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has full potential and he knows how to execute plans and get desired results.”

Responding to another query, he said that the PML-N government believed in taking practical measures as the party had constructed 12 motorways, produced 12,000 MW of electricity, started laptop and Ashiana Housing schemes and saved the country from default.

He further said that it was very essential to produce good films at the local level and a policy was being evolved for promotion of art films. Attaullah Tarar said that the government would support good filmmakers and sponsor the film festival going to held in Karachi.