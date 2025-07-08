Wednesday, July 9, 2025
HomeDomesticMinisters visit Tando Allahyar to offer condolences on Abdul Sattar Bachani’s death
Domestic

Ministers visit Tando Allahyar to offer condolences on Abdul Sattar Bachani’s death

82
- Advertisement -
HYDERABAD, Jul 08 (APP):Following the death of senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former provincial minister Haji Abdul Sattar Bachani, Sindh Cabinet members Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited Bachani House Tando Allahyar, to express condolences.
The ministers met with the late leader’s son, sitting MNA Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani and offered their heartfelt condolence and sympathies.
Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Memon described the late Bachani as the “ideological worker of the PPP” and said that Haji Abdul Sattar Bachani set an example of unconditional loyalty to the party leadership from Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
Memon said that Bachani’s role in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) was etched in history. He reaffirmed solidarity with the bereaved family during this time of grief, calling Bachani’s death a profound loss for the people of Sindh.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan