Ministers visit Tando Allahyar to offer condolences on Abdul Sattar Bachani’s death

HYDERABAD, Jul 08 (APP):Following the death of senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former provincial minister Haji Abdul Sattar Bachani, Sindh Cabinet members Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited Bachani House Tando Allahyar, to express condolences.

The ministers met with the late leader’s son, sitting MNA Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani and offered their heartfelt condolence and sympathies.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Memon described the late Bachani as the “ideological worker of the PPP” and said that Haji Abdul Sattar Bachani set an example of unconditional loyalty to the party leadership from Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Memon said that Bachani’s role in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) was etched in history. He reaffirmed solidarity with the bereaved family during this time of grief, calling Bachani’s death a profound loss for the people of Sindh.