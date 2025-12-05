Minister Yasin visits Neela Gumbad project

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP): In a continuing mission to restore Lahore’s historic and cultural grandeur, Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin visited the Neela Gumbad construction site on Friday, following directives from the Chief Minister of Punjab.

During the visit, TEPA Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain briefed the Minister on the pace of construction and the proposed design for the Neela Gumbad Parking Plaza. He briefed about the significant progress including the completion of 410 foundational piles for the parking plaza and the 100 percent demolition of the structure belonging to the Auqaf Department. He said that work is reportedly underway in two shifts to maintain a rapid completion schedule.

Minister Bilal Yasin directed the site management to ensure the removal of all remaining debris from the site by Sunday. He also emphasized the critical importance of strictly adhering to all standard operating procedures (SOPs) throughout the construction phase. Demonstrating a hands-on approach to environmental compliance, the Provincial Minister personally operated a smog gun at the site to observe its effectiveness.

Commenting on the project’s broader implications, Minister Yasin stated that the historical beauty of the city’s landmarks has been obscured by widespread encroachments. “The elimination of encroachments from congested areas and the provision of modern amenities mark the beginning of a new era for Lahore,” he said.

He added that the restoration of these historic buildings would reconnect the younger generation with their history. The Minister further affirmed that the entire project is targeted for rapid completion within a one-year timeframe.