Minister warns of carrying weapons, ariel firing on the eve of new year

KARACHI, Dec 31 (APP): The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Home and Prison, Haris Nawaz on Sunday said that the citizens would not be cramped to celebrate New Year celebrations if they act like civilised, law-abiding and well-behaved citizens.

He said, ‘Nobody will be allowed to carry a weapon, use narcotics and resort to aerial firing on the eve of New Year”.

He ordered to ensure strict action against those found involved in aerial firing on New Year’s night. “It is evident that celebratory aerial firing, besides loss of precious lives, disturbs the peace and causes a feeling of fear and danger among

the citizens, so consequently the Police must cease it, using all the legal mechanisms available, including the preempt preventive action”, he maintained.

The Caretaker Home Minister issued the directives to the IGP Sindh that the police must remain proactively vigilant to maintain law and order ensuring on-ground security measures at all the markets, public parks, food outlets, shopping malls and other places specially by deploying police at strategic points for quick response to protect the lives and property of the citizens.