Minister visits THQ Bhera

Sunday, January 11, 2026
SARGODHGA, Jan 11 (APP):Provincial Minister for Communications Suhaib Ahmed Bharth  on Sunday paid
a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bhera to inspect facilities.
He visited various departments,including dengue ward, OPD, emergency,
medicine clinic, children ward, gynecology emergency, and surgical wards.
The minister met with patients and inquired about treatment and other facilities
being provided to them at the hospitals.
The minister directed the relevant officials to complete the ongoing construction
work at the earliest.
Suhaib Ahmed Bharth said that efforts were being made to provide the best treatment
facilities to patients in the government-run hospitals.
