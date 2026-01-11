Minister visits THQ Bhera

- Advertisement -

SARGODHGA, Jan 11 (APP):Provincial Minister for Communications Suhaib Ahmed Bharth on Sunday paid

a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bhera to inspect facilities.

He visited various departments,including dengue ward, OPD, emergency,

medicine clinic, children ward, gynecology emergency, and surgical wards.

The minister met with patients and inquired about treatment and other facilities

being provided to them at the hospitals.

The minister directed the relevant officials to complete the ongoing construction

work at the earliest.

Suhaib Ahmed Bharth said that efforts were being made to provide the best treatment

facilities to patients in the government-run hospitals.