Minister visits Gurdwara in solidarity with Sikh leader murder in Canada

PESHAWAR, Sep 26 (APP):Provincial Minister for Law, Human Rights, and Minority Affairs, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Tuesday visited Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh to express solidarity and condolences for murder of Sikh Leader Hardeep Singh in Canada.

The minister stated that the people of Pakistan equally shared the grief of the Sikh community.

Deputy Commissioner Afzal Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saniya Saafi, and Rao Hashim accompanied him on the occasion.

He strongly condemned the murder of Sikh Leader Hardeep Singh in Canada and called on the United Nations to take notice of India’s actions.

He mentioned that the KP government was taking all possible steps to ensure the protection of life and property of the minority community.

He directed concerned authorities to prioritize the resolution of issues faced by the minority community, adding that the leadership of all minority groups would be involved in addressing their concerns through consultation.

The minister also expressed serious concern over the presence of the Indian spy agency in Canada, allegedly involved in targeting Sikh leaders.