Minister visits excise office Shami Road

PESHAWAR, Dec 05 (APP): Provincial Minister for Excise, Syed Fakhar Jehan Friday visited Excise Office, Shami Road and inspected service delivery system.
He visited various sections of the office and met with people. He listened to the problems of people and directed excise staff to serve them with dedication and politeness.
He also issued directives to further improve service delivery and assured his cooperation and support to the staff.
The minister also directed staff to promptly process complaints of people and warned action those found guilty of negligence and dereliction of duties.
