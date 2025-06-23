36 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ہومDomesticMinister visits DG Khan Cardiology Institute
Domestic

Minister visits DG Khan Cardiology Institute

103
- Advertisement -
DG KHAN, Jun 23 (APP):Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a visit to the Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology and inspected various sections with aim to ensure top quality treatment facility.
During the visit, the minister inspected the OPD, emergency ward, medicine store, pharmacy, operation theatres, and other departments.
He reviewed the medical facilities being provided and interacted with patients to inquire about their treatment.
He directed the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to activate the queue management system at the earliest to ensure patient convenience.
Medical Superintendent Dr Ramzan Soomro accompanied the minister during the visit.
Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that as per Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, every effort was being made to provide quality healthcare services
at people’s doorstep.
He maintain that negligence in patient care would not be tolerated and stated that the Punjab government had prioritized the health sector in the current budget, aiming to ease access to medical services for the public.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

مزید لوڈ کریں

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan