Minister visits DG Khan Cardiology Institute

DG KHAN, Jun 23 (APP):Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a visit to the Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology and inspected various sections with aim to ensure top quality treatment facility.

During the visit, the minister inspected the OPD, emergency ward, medicine store, pharmacy, operation theatres, and other departments.

He reviewed the medical facilities being provided and interacted with patients to inquire about their treatment.

He directed the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to activate the queue management system at the earliest to ensure patient convenience.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ramzan Soomro accompanied the minister during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that as per Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, every effort was being made to provide quality healthcare services

at people’s doorstep.

He maintain that negligence in patient care would not be tolerated and stated that the Punjab government had prioritized the health sector in the current budget, aiming to ease access to medical services for the public.