Minister visits Children’s Hospital, lauds successful bone-marrow transplant

LAHORE, Feb 07 (APP): Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Saturday visited the Children’s Hospital Lahore and met Abdullah Saleem, a seven-year-old child from Mansehra, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital following a successful bone-marrow transplant.

During the visit, the health minister inquired about the child’s health, spoke with his family, and appreciated the dedication and professionalism of the doctors and medical staff. Khawaja Salman Rafique congratulated the entire team of the Children’s Hospital on the successful procedure. He said that, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, providing the best, modern, and free healthcare facilities to children remains the top priority of the Punjab government.

He added that the successful bone marrow transplant is not only a result of the tireless efforts of the medical team but also clear evidence that world-class healthcare facilities are available in government hospitals across Punjab. The health minister reaffirmed that the Punjab government will continue to enhance modern medical facilities and establish specialized centers for the treatment of complex pediatric diseases, ensuring that every child receives timely and quality healthcare.

Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Junaid Rashid, and Medical Director Children’s Hospital Professor Tipu Sultan were also present on the occasion.