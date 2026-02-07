Minister visits BHU Spin Khak

PESHAWAR, Feb 07 (APP): Provincial Minister for Health, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman on Saturday visited Basic Health Unit Spin Khak Nowshera and inspected its various sections.

During visit, health minister was briefed about facilities and operational matters of the health facility. He visited various sections of BHU including laboratory, X ray section and minor procedure room.

He directed to ensure availability of medicine and needed facilities in BHU and said that availability of best medical service to people is among top priority of provincial government.

He said that government is also working to strengthen basic health facilities to improve service delivery and reduce burden on hospitals of the province.