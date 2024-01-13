Minister underscored indispensable role of education in fostering economic progress

RAWALPINDI, Jan 13 (APP): In a momentous event at the National College of Arts (NCA) Liaquat Bagh, Federal Minister for Education, Madad Ali Sindhi, underscored the indispensable role of education in fostering economic progress and national development.

The minister remarked during the inauguration of a Degree show, where he emphasized that quality education is pivotal for a nation’s advancement, asserting that no progress is possible without it.

He emphasized the significance of restoring classrooms for children who are not attending classes and enhancing the quality of education.

Expressing concern over the limited focus on arts and culture in the country, the minister noted the absence of such universities in provinces. He highlighted the imperative of establishing arts and cultural institutions nationwide, drawing inspiration from the rich history of art, including the seven thousand-year-old sculptures at Moenjodaro.

The minister also addressed the decline of arts, culture, and sports in schools, advocating for the inclusion of music classes in educational institutions. He called for a revival of physical education and sports. Additionally, the minister suggested that future governments should allocate a dedicated five-year plan for education.

As part of the event, the federal minister inaugurated a painting exhibition, demonstrating the government’s commitment to promoting and appreciating the arts, marking a significant step towards fostering a more vibrant and comprehensive educational landscape in the country.