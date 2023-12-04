Minister takes action of over pricing of ‘Parchi’ fee in cattle market

LAHORE, Dec 04 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir on Monday took action of over pricing of ‘Parchi’ fee in the cattle market Shahpur Kanjra.

According to official sources here the caretaker minister paid a surprise visit to the cattle market and directed the authorities to take stern action against those involved in over charging.

He said that ‘Parchi’ fee for small and big animals were Rs 100 and Rs 500.

He further said that the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister had received a complaint of extortion in the cattle market.

A warning had also been issued to the company which had taken contract of the cattle market, he said and added that if any over charging would be practiced the contract would be cancelled.

He further directed to improve cleanliness arrangements in the market.