Minister Shaikh leads Boat Rally to mark “World Ocean Day”

KARACHI, Jun 08 (APP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh led a boat rally to commemorate World Ocean Day organized by KPT Chairman Syedain Raza Zaidi here at Return Wharf Berth No.1.

On this occasion, PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Patel and other dignitaries were also present.

MNA Abdul Qadir Patel applauded the efforts of Federal Minister and Chairman KPT to uplift blue economy.Patel hoped that minister and KPT chairman will play role to resolve issues of Keamari district.

Addressing the event, the minister said the government is open to support ocean initiatives in order to keep our oceans resilient. There is need of public private partnerships to counter impact of carbon emissions and global warming which has direct effect on our oceans.

We are taking measures and ready to support all entities willing to contribute towards this great cause for our generations to come, Shaikh said.