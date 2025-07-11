Minister Salman pays tribute to martyred firefighter

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique on Friday visited the residence of martyred firefighter Muhammad Shoaib EMT in Shahdara to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Muhammad Shoaib embraced martyrdom while bravely performing his duties during a rescue operation at a warehouse in Khokhar Town Bund Road, where a building collapsed amidst efforts to extinguish a fire on Thursday.

Accompanied by District Emergency Officer Lahore Shahid Waheed Qamar and other officials, the minister met with the grieving family and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s soul. Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Khawaja Salman Rafique paid tribute to Shoaib’s courage and dedication, saying that he laid down his life in the line of duty to protect others.

“The Punjab government salutes the bravery and sacrifice of Shaheed Muhammad Shoaib,” the minister stated, reaffirming the province’s commitment to honoring its heroes who serve selflessly in times of crisis.