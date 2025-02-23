13.8 C
Domestic

Minister saddened by Rescue officer’s death

LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP):Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed deep sorrow over the death of Rescue and Safety Officer Yasir Raza in an accident.
In a statement issued on Sunday, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of Yasir Raza and grant patience to his family,” he said.
He acknowledged the dedication of rescue personnel, emphasising his tireless efforts in serving the public round the clock. “In this time of sorrow, we stand with the family of Yasir Raza. May Allah Almighty accept the services of the rescuers,” he added.
