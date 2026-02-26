Minister reviews progress on ‘Apna Ghar Apni Chhat’ project

SARGODHA, Feb 26 (APP):Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Bilal Yasin on Thursday visited the houses of beneficiaries who constructed their homes through loans obtained under the “Apna Ghar Apni Chhat” scheme in Sargodha.

On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the minister visited various localities to inspect the construction quality and congratulated the families on completing their own houses.

During the visit, he presented flower bouquets to the residents on behalf of the Chief Minister and stated that the provincial government was reaching out to the public to see their dreams of home ownership become a reality.

The Commissioner Sargodha Division Hafiz Shaukat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry, and senior officials from the Housing and WASA departments accompanied the minister.

The loan recipients expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, noting that the scheme enabled them to move from rented premises to their own dignified residences.

According to official figures, approximately 10 billion rupees in loans have been disbursed to 7,169 individuals in Sargodha district so far, with 4,270 houses already completed and inhabited.