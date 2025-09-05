Minister reviews flood relief activities in Gujrat

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Sep 05 (APP):Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited the flood-affected areas of district Gujrat to review ongoing relief operations and meet the victims.

Accompanied by PML legislators and party leaders, the minister distributed relief items among flood-hit families and inspected the DC embankment damaged by flood torrents coming from Kashmir.

He also reviewed the reconstruction work at the site. Talking to the media in the Sook Kalan area of Jalalpur Jattan, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said the Punjab government stood firmly with the flood victims and would not leave them alone in this difficult time.

Helping the affected families, he added, was both a national and religious duty. The minister assured that the government would continue support until the rehabilitation of the last affected person. “We believe in practical measures, not hollow claims. He stated that a survey of damages would be conducted after water recession, following which the Punjab government would announce a major relief package.

He also informed that Rs15 billion had been approved for Gujrat’s development schemes, ensuring transparent utilization of funds. Work on the damaged embankment was underway on an emergency basis, while additional machinery had been deployed for dewatering operations, he said, warning of action against those deliberately throwing waste into drains. Later, the minister also attended a briefing chaired by the Chief Minister of Punjab regarding the flood situation in Gujrat.