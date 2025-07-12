Minister removes Jaranwala THQ MS over negligence

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Provincial Minister for Health & Population Khawaja Imran Nazir visited Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala on Saturday and removed its Medical Superintendent from his office on charges of negligence and serious administrative lapses.

During visit, the minister observed serious administrative lapses and negligence in service delivery. He expressed strong dissatisfaction over the non-completion of CT Scan installation even after nine months.

The minister took serious notice of the delay in addition to receiving complaints from citizens and media representatives regarding bribery in the issuance of Medico-Legal Certificates (MLCs).

Hence, the minister took serious notice and directed to constitute an audit team. He also directed immediate transfer of the doctors posted in the MLC unit in addition to initiating an investigation into the record of medicines provided to patients over the past six months.

During interactions with patients, the minister inquired about the availability of medical services and medicines.

He expressed dismay over poor sanitation conditions in the hospital and directed strict action against those responsible. He also directed departmental action against a lady doctor found absent from duty.

The minister said that regular feedback would be taken from his team regarding service delivery and strict action would be taken against unnecessary referral of patients to other cities.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that on the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, an Emergency Response Program is being launched across all district and tehsil-level hospitals in the province.

The program is expected to be operational within next two or three months. It would also help modernize and enhance emergency services in all hospitals, he added.

He said that doctors’ attendance is being monitored strictly and a robust system of reward and punishment has been implemented to ensure accountability in service delivery.

MPA Khan Bahadur Dogar and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Aurangzaib Goraya were also present.