Minister rejects news regarding shortage of medicine in public hospitals

QUETTA, Nov 10 (APP): Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai on Friday said that all necessary medicines were available in the public sector hospitals as per their requirement.

Dr. Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai in a statement issued here said that there is no shortage of medicines in the government hospitals of Balochistan.

According to the procurement plan, measures are being implemented to provide medicines and better healthcare facilities to the people in the government hospitals, the minister said.

The minister has denied the reports circulating in the media about the lack of medicines in public hospitals.

He said there is no truth in such news regarding non-availability of medicines.

He said there is a negative impression from such news about the non-availability of medicines which is not true.