Minister order probe into alleged printing of additional textbooks

PESHAWAR, Dec 04 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Arshad Ayub Khan has ordered an investigation into the alleged printing of additional textbooks worth 130 million rupees by KP Textbook Board and said that legal action be taken against those involved.

He was presiding over a briefing session regarding KP Textbook Board here on Thursday. The briefing was attended by Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Muhammad Khalid, Chairman KP Textbook Board, Abidullah Kakakhel; Secretary Textbook Board, Dr. Zainullah; and other officials.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Textbook Board gave the provincial education minister a detailed briefing on the board’s affairs.

Expressing strong displeasure, the provincial minister said that the printing of 400,000 extra books has caused a loss to the national treasury and those involved in this matter cannot be forgiven. The provincial minister also instructed textbook board officials to ensure transparency in the printing of textbooks and to align the existing printing procedures with rules, regulations and financial guidelines.

The provincial education minister said that the board must take special care in the printing of books and ensure printing according to actual needs and market demand. He also emphasized the need for immediate measures to prevent wastage of funds on textbooks and to ensure high quality standards for curriculum books.