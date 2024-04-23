Minister of Health inaugurates operation Theaters Complex at LRH

PESHAWAR, Apr 23 (APP): Minister for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, inaugurated the Operation Theaters Complex at Lady Reading Hospital on Tuesday.

Present on the occasion were Chairman of the Board of Governors, Professor Mohammad Zabir Khan, Member of the BOG Asadullah Chamkani, Hospital Director Dr. Mohammad Abrar Khan Khattak, Associate Director Tariq Burki, Medical Director Hameed Shahzad, Nursing Director, and other senior officials who warmly welcomed the Health Minister as the guest.

Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah inaugurated the modern Operation Theaters Complex during the LRH tour.

According to the LRH spokesperson, Hospital Director Dr. Mohammad Abrar Khan briefed Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah about the hospital’s functioning. On this occasion, the hospital director provided a detailed explanation regarding the hospital budget, health facility cards, mass emergencies, and financial crises. Chairman of the Board of Governors, Professor Mohammad Zabir Khan, informed Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah about the establishment of Nursing College and Medical College in LRH for which the health minister assured budget provision.

During this tour, Minister for Health also assured to increase ICU beds in LRH to 100. At the end, Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah planted a sapling in front of the Medical Surgery, while the hospital administration presented a shield to the guest.