Minister Khokhar reviews ADP schemes for SBP

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP):Provincial Minister for Sports Punjab Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar chaired a meeting of the Sports Department Punjab and reviewed the Annual Development Programme (ADP) schemes and ongoing projects of the department. During the briefing, the Provincial Minister was informed that work is currently underway on 88 new schemes of the Sports Department, out of which 58 have been approved, while 30 schemes are awaiting approval.

The Provincial Minister emphasized that the timely and quality completion of all sports projects must be ensured, adding that unnecessary delays will not be tolerated.

Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar directed that construction of food courts, parking facilities, and provision of basic amenities for spectators should be given priority to ensure the best possible facilities for the public.

He further instructed that immediate steps be taken to remove bottlenecks in the approval of schemes and that all projects should be completed with the highest professional standards.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Sports Punjab, Muzaffar Khan Siyal, Director General Sports Punjab, Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, along with other relevant officials.