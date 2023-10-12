Minister Jamal Shah proposes financial aid for ailing Hussain Bukhsh Gulu

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Jamal Shah, the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, has stated that his ministry has suggested providing a financial grant to the ailing artist Hussain Bukhsh Gulu.

In a statement on social media platform X, he acknowledged Hussain Bukhsh Gulu’s illness and mentioned that his ministry is actively working to provide financial assistance to the ailing veteran artist.

He expressed that the artist is an iconic figure and a valuable asset to the nation, and the federal government is committed to providing any necessary support for his treatment.

He instructed the ministry’s relevant officials to keep a close watch on Gulu’s health, ensuring regular updates, and conveyed his well wishes for a speedy recovery.