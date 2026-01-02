Minister inspects work on Dangram Housing Scheme Swat

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 02 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali on Friday visited Dangram Housing Society Swat and inspects development work.

During visit, he was briefed about various aspects of the project, progress and required steps. It was told that Dangram Housing Scheme is a flagship project of KP Housing Authority that aims to build a modern, organized and well-equipped residential project in Swat.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the quality of work and progress. He said that KP housing department is working to ensure all the basic amenities of life to people and sustainable urban development in the province.