Minister inspects under-construction flyover, service road projects

SARGODHA, Apr 09 (APP):Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth visited the under-construction 47 Pul flyover in the city on Wednesday, service roads, and drainage systems.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of service roads and sewerage line. He also ordered for immediate removal of all encroachments from highways’ land. Sohaib Bherth conducted a detailed inspection of the flyover and instructed that the U-turns on both sides of the structure must be completed within next two days. He stressed the need to complete the remaining work on flyover without any delay.

The minister also ordered for ensuring safety by increasing the number of signboards around the project area. He announced that a third-party audit of the flyover would be conducted.

The officers of department concerned briefed the provincial minister that construction of 4,700 feet long service roads and drainage channels on both sides of the flyover was being carried out in day and night shifts. Calling the project a “significant public welfare initiative”, the minister said the flyover had been a long-standing demand of the people of Sargodha, which the incumbent PML-N government had fulfilled now.