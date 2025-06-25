Minister inspects ongoing work on Multan-Vehari highway project

MULTAN, Jun 25 (APP):Punjab Minister for Communications and Works Malik Suhaib Ahmad Bharth inspected ongoing work on Rs 12 billion Multan-Vehari highway project on Wednesday.

During the visit to the under construction additional carriageway at Sahiwal, the minister checked quality of material, and pace of ongoing development.

The minister observed the ongoing work and ordered that the project should be completed in time to meet a long standing demand of people of Multan, Vehari and other areas through which the highway would pass, said an official release issued here.

Multan-Vehari highway would be a gift for people of south Punjab, the minister said.

He also checked reports of Nespak and Communications and Works department.

He ordered to pace up development observing that on-time completion of the project with better quality was the priority of the Punjab government.