Minister inspects drainage operations, appreciates WASA staff

LAHORE, Jul 14 (APP):Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin visited several areas of Lahore during the ongoing rain to inspect drainage operations and monitor WASA’s performance.

During his visit, he inspected multiple disposal stations and inquired about staff attendance and the overall situation of water drainage.

The minister appreciated the dedication of staff working on water drainage along the city’s main roads and commended their efforts in maintaining operations at disposal stations despite power outages, made possible through generator support.

Later, chairing a meeting at the WASA Headquarters, Bilal Yasin called for practical recommendations to enhance the performance of helpline 1334, which handles drainage and WASA-related complaints. He stressed the urgent need for a departmental action system to hold officers accountable if complaints are not addressed in a timely manner.

The minister also directed the establishment of a comprehensive data circulation system to track unresolved complaints, their history, and the corresponding solutions. Furthermore, he ordered that all low-lying areas under WASA’s jurisdiction be integrated with the central monitoring system at Network Headquarters to ensure better oversight and real-time response.

WASA Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shehbaz, DG WASA Punjab Tayyab Fareed, MD WASA Lahore Ghufran Ahmed, and other senior officials were present during the meeting.