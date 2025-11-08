Minister inspects Daggar Hospital

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 08 (APP): Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Syed Fakhar Jehan on Saturday visited Daggar Hospital, Buner and inspected its various sections.

He visited wards, met with patients and inquired about the medical facilities being provided to them. He reviewed the under construction section of the hospital and examined progress of ongoing development project.

During the visit, he directed hospital administration to ensure provision of quality healthcare services to the people and resolve their problems promptly.