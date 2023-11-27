Minister Information condoles with family of late Pir Syed Makhdoom Idris Gilani

PESHAWAR, Nov 27 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, expressed condolence with the family members over the demise of Pir Syed Makhdoom Idris Gilani.

Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, extends heartfelt condolences to former Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister Dr. Syed Toqeer Hussain Shah, Adnan Khan, and Syed Asad Ali Shah, on the demise of their father-in-law, Pir Syed Makhdoom Idris Gilani.

In a solemn visit to the residence of Dr. Syed Toqeer Hussain Shah, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, expressed his sympathy and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

The caretaker minister offered condolences, accompanied by prayers for strength and patience for the grieving family members.