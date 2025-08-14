Thursday, August 14, 2025
Minister inaugurates tree plantation on Independence Day

KOHAT Aug 14 (APP)::Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi, on Thursday, inaugurated a tree plantation campaign on Independence Day.
The inauguration ceremony was also attended by MPA, Shafiullah Jan, Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Ballah Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kohat  Rahimullah Mehsud, students, teachers, public representatives and government employees.
Speakers urged people to plant saplings on the roadsides, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals and other places during the monsoon tree plantation campaign.
At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for the peace and security of the country.
