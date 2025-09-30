Minister inaugurates open gym at Camp Jail

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Sep 30 (APP): Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar inaugurated the first-ever open gym for inmates at Camp Jail, Lahore on Tuesday.

The modern facility, constructed by the Sports Board Punjab at a cost of Rs. 4 million, has been designed to engage prisoners in healthy and constructive activities.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Minister inspected various facilities in the jail and reviewed the technical training courses being conducted for inmates. He also interacted with prisoners, listened to their concerns, and encouraged them to fully benefit from sports and educational opportunities to prepare themselves for a productive life after release.

Superintendent Jail Zaheer Ahmed Virk briefed the Minister about the facilities being provided to inmates. Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the jail administration, the Sports Minister directed them to ensure the continuous provision of quality services and facilities for prisoners.

On the occasion, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said it is the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz that “we must hate the crime, not the human being.” He emphasized that sports and fitness facilities are vital for the mental and physical well-being of inmates and will play a key role in their rehabilitation by promoting positivity and discipline.

The inmates also expressed their gratitude to the Punjab government and the Sports Board Punjab, noting that such initiatives provide them with new energy, hope, and motivation for a better future.