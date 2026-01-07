Minister inaugurates online portal for 3rd phase of green tractor scheme

- Advertisement -

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kermani has formally inaugurated

the online application portal for the third phase of the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Programme, aimed at promoting agricultural mechanization and enhancing farmers’ productivity across the province.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial minister said the government was implementing multiple multi-billion-rupee initiatives to ensure agricultural development and farmers’ prosperity.He stated that the Green Tractor Programme will play a significant role in strengthening the agricultural sector and increasing crop yields.

Kermani said the Punjab government was fully committed to introducing modern mechanization inagriculture and highlighted that the programme has already produced positive results for farmers.He informed that under the third phase, a minimum landholding of five acres has been set as an eligibility criterion for applicants.

The minister further disclosed that a total of 19,000 tractors had already been distributed to farmers on subsidy during the first two phases of the programme. In the third phase, 10,000 tractors with engine power ranging from 50 to 65 horsepower will be provided to farmers across the province on subsidized rates.

He assured that complete transparency was being ensured in the process of balloting and subsidy distribution under all government schemes.

The launch ceremony was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Laghari, Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Director Generals Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kahlon and Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Engineer Zahid Mushtaq Mir, along with Hafiz Abdul Rehman, Rana Mahmood Akhtar, and representatives of the Punjab Information Technology Board.

The online portal has been introduced to facilitate farmers, enabling them to apply conveniently and transparently for the Green Tractor Programme from across the province.