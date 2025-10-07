Minister inaugurates eye health project in Sargodha

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Oct 07 (APP): Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir on Tuesday inaugurated the Pakistan Inclusive Eye Health Project (PIEH) in Sargodha on the occasion of World Sight Day.

The project aims to provide comprehensive and equitable eye care services at the grassroots level.

The project is a collaboration between the Government of Punjab, Sight Savers, COAVS, CHIP, and LRBT.

The project will provide free medical examination, treatment, and referral services to the public through 11 rural health centers, 9 Tehsil Headquarters hospitals, and Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister announced that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will gift a state-of-the-art cardiology hospital to people of Sargodha.

Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that eye health is a fundamental right of every citizen and a top priority for the government, adding that the PIEH project is a practical example of the Punjab government’s welfare vision.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to improve health facilities and provide relief to flood victims.

The minister mentioned that the Punjab government is actively working to provide relief to flood victims, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announcing compensation for damaged homes and livestock.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said, “We have never seen such comprehensive and prompt assistance from any government in the past.”

Khawaja Imran Nazir appreciated the health department staff for providing medical facilities to 1.15 million people during the flood, with half of them receiving treatment through “Clinic on Wheels.” The Punjab government has set a target to vaccinate 7.2 million girls against cervical cancer”, he added.