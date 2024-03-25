Minister for Maritime Affairs visits PNSC headquarters

KARACHI, Mar 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, conducted an official visit to the main office of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) on Monday.

The minister received a warm welcome from PNSC officials upon his arrival.

During the visit, Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh was briefed by PNSC’s Director Project and Planning, Khurram Mirza, alongside other key officials including Director Finance, Syed Jarrar Ahmed Kazmi, Director Ship Management, S.M. Babar, and Director Commercial, Captain Mustafa Qazilbash.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister underscored the necessity for collaborative efforts to steer the nation’s economy in a positive direction, emphasizing the importance of building a better Pakistan for future generations.

He also pointed out the significant progress in the Asian region while noting the country’s lag in development.

In discussions with the media, the minister outlined plans to finalize the PNSC board and appoint a CEO from the private sector, aiming to enhance the corporation’s efficiency further.

While expressing satisfaction with PNSC’s current performance, the minister stressed the potential for further improvements.

Regarding the government’s economic endeavors, Sheikh assured that efforts were underway, promising visible results albeit requiring some time.

Following the PNSC visit, Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh proceeded to tour the DLB Building, where DG Port and Shipping, Aaliya Shahid, provided further insights during a briefing session.