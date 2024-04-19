Minister for improving infrastructure in industrial areas

KARACHI, Apr 19 (APP): Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Saifullah Dharejo on Friday directed the officers concerned to improve infrastructure in industrial zones, eliminate encroachments and ensure timely release of salaries to employees.

The minister, while presiding over an orientation meeting with officers of the department, further directed to maintain good working relationship with industrialists and business community for promoting business and industrial activities in the province.

The provincial minister directed for taking action against ghost employees and activate the bio-metric system to ensure the attendance of the employees.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to bring an industrial revolution in Sindh, Dharejo said and urged the officers of the department to work hard with dedication to achieve the set goals. He said that he would personally visit the industrial zones to review the problems being faced.

The minister said that possession of the plots in the new industrial zones should be given to the applicants at the earliest so that new industrial units could be established there and unemployment in the province could be eliminated.

Earlier, Sindh Secretary Industries Muhammad Yasin Shar and Managing Director SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri briefed the minister about the ongoing development schemes of the department.