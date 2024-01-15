Minister for equipping youth with technical, vocational skills

KARACHI, Jan 15 (APP):Sindh caretaker minister for Revenue, Industries and Commerce, Muhammad Younas Dagha, Monday, stressing on need of equipping the youth with professional skills said that technical and vocational education should also be imparted in schools from the seventh grade.

He was speaking at a certificate distribution ceremony held here at Sindh Boy Scouts Complex Karachi Auditorium to honour students of backward areas of the province who have achieved significant success in matriculation examination.

The ceremony organized by a non-profit organization Green Crescent Trust (GCT) was attended by Sindh Caretaker Law Minister Barrister Muhammad Umar Soomro, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon and others.

Younas Dagha while addressing the ceremony termed it as a matter of pride to present certificates of appreciation to children who obtained remarkable achievement despite of financial hurdles.

He appreciated endeavor of GCT for the promotion of education and stressed on collaboration between Sindh government and non-governmental organizations on the basis of public-private partnership for promotion of education in the province.

He advised the students to continue their studies with full zeal and dedication to earn laurels for their country and their families

Chief Executive Officer Green Crescent Trust, Zahid Saeed, briefed at the occasion that GCT has established 166 welfare schools for promoting education and literacy in the backward areas of the province and 31,700 children were acquiring education in those schools.

He emphasized joint efforts by welfare organizations and the Sindh government to enhance enrollment of out-of-school children and said that development goals could not be achieved without ensuring the provision of quality education to all.

Later, certificates of appreciation and prizes were awarded to the students who exhibited outstanding performance in matriculation examinations.