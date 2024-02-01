Minister for developing strong field mechanism

LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP): Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Thursday directed the authorities to develop strong mechanism for field monitoring staff.

He presided over a meeting here which reviewed Mobile Veterinary Dispensaries, Pakistan Animal Identification Traceability System, disease control compartments and demand & supply of BN hybrid fodder.

He said that the monthly review task committee would be constituted by the department to check and monitor the progress of the all tasks.

He also directed to revise the scheme regarding the procurement of animal tags for farmers and scheme regarding marketing of PAITS and BN-hybrid project. He ordered to constitute the inspection committees to check the animal’s health, nutrition in livestock farms and in this regard submit a report within 3 days.