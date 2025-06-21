Minister expresses displeasure over non-functional air conditioners at RIC

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 21 (APP): Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique has expressed displeasure over non-functional air conditioners at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

During his inspection visit to the Institute here Saturday, he issued immediate instructions to ensure they are operational.

He emphasized that the Punjab government, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, was committed to providing top-quality healthcare services to the public.

“Negligence in patient care will not be tolerated,” the minister said, adding that the Punjab government has prioritized the health sector in its budget.

He assured that efforts were underway to deliver better healthcare facilities at people’s doorsteps, utilizing all available resources.

According to the details, the provincial health minister conducted a detailed inspection of the RIC, thoroughly reviewed various departments, including the Emergency Ward, Outpatient Department (OPD), laboratory, medicine store and operation theaters. He also checked staff attendance and inspected patient wards.

The minister interacted with patients and their families, inquiring about the quality of treatment, facilities, cleanliness and staff behavior.

Addressing the shortage of doctors at RIC, he pledged to resolve the issue on priority basis to enhance the patients’ care.