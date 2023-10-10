Minister emphasizes need to amend rules governing Journalist Welfare Endowment Fund

PESHAWAR, Oct 10 (APP): Caretaker Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel here Tuesday emphasized the necessity of amending rules governing the Journalist Welfare Endowment Fund to support the journalist fraternity.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Journalist Endowment Fund Committee. The meeting was also attended by Syed Jabbar Shah, Provincial Secretary of Information, Muhammad Imran Khan, Director General of Information, Liaqat Amin, Director of Public Relations, Ansarullah Khilji, Press Registrar, Muhammad Ayub, Budget Officer Finance Department, Arshad Aziz Malik, President of Press Club Peshawar, Bakht Muhammad, President of Mardan Press Club and Senior journalist M Riaz.

The caretaker minister highlighted the importance of proposing amendments to address e-financial challenges faced by journalists and pointed out necessarily measures to reduce unemployment adding that it would those who are unemployed and facing financial difficulties.

During the meeting, applications for financial support from various journalists were reviewed. Financial support was approved for complete applications while incomplete applications were scheduled for consideration in the next meeting.

The caretaker minister acknowledged challenging conditions in which journalists work and affirmed caretaker government’s commitment to utilize all available resources for the welfare of journalists.

He recognized the pivotal role of journalists in promoting transparency in government affairs and disseminating government initiatives to the public.

Barrister Feroz Jamal pledged to introduce amendments to optimize Journalist Welfare Endowment Fund’s utility ensuring that journalists receive timely and enhanced assistance during challenging times.

He also instructed that the application process for financial assistance and other procedures should be simplified for convenience of journalists