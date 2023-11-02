Minister emphasises crucial role of medical education in healthcare system

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram underscored the crucial role of medical education in a country’s healthcare system, here on Thursday.

He was addressing as the chief guest at the Health Professionals Education Conference, held at the University of Lahore. The event was attended by Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman as the special guest, who commended the organising committee for successfully orchestrating the conference.

Dr. Javed Akram highlighted the transformative evolution of medical education, emphasising that in the past, it was limited to a single subject, but has now achieved a significant status in the present era. He stressed the importance of such awareness conferences, noting that they provide invaluable opportunities for learning.

The minister expressed the need to establish a platform to raise awareness about importance of medical education, recognising its fundamental role in enhancing the healthcare system.

The conference also saw commendations for the provincial health minister and all the vice-chancellors of medical institutions in Punjab for their outstanding contribution to healthcare and medical education.

Those who attended the event included: Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Vice-Chancellor of University of Child Health Sciences, Professor Dr Masood Sadiq, Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences, Professor Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Vice-Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University, Professor Dr Omar, Vice-Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University, Professor Dr Rana Altaf, Vice-Chancellor of Faisalabad Medical University, Professor Dr Zahra Chaudhry, and a significant number of educators.