Minister directs to initiate action against absent medical staff

PESHAWAR, Apr 03 (APP): Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Wednesday directed to initiate action against absent medical staff, stating that there is no place for those who don’t perform their duties, especially for those working in hospitals.

In line with the minister’s directive, the Director-General of Health Service Dr Shaukat Ali has issued final notices to fifteen dental surgeons who have been absent from duty for more than three years, following which they will face dismissal from their positions.

In his statement, the Health Minister emphasized the role of doctors in serving the public, warning that those who fail to fulfill their duties will face disciplinary action.

He further stated that those who do not report for duty will be dealt with according to health regulations. The Health Minister highlighted complaints received regarding absenteeism among medical staff in health centers, indicating the immediate need for action against those not adhering to bio-metric attendance.

He urged health department officials to ensure the attendance of their staff to provide the best healthcare facilities to the public.