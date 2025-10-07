Minister directs to ensure best arrangements for birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 07 (APP):Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora chaired a meeting at the Home Department to review the arrangements for the 556th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, here on Tuesday.

The minister directed all departments concerned to ensure foolproof security, medical, accommodation, and transport arrangements for Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan for the celebrations. He emphasized the uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib and other Gurdwaras, saying that “this is a matter of Pakistan’s honor and dignity, therefore, no negligence will be tolerated.”

The minister instructed the relevant departments to complete all arrangements well in advance to ensure the best possible facilities for the pilgrims.

He also directed the FIA to establish additional immigration counters to facilitate smooth entry of Sikh pilgrims.

He said that the Government of Punjab and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) would jointly oversee the arrangements, while the Minority Affairs Department and ETPB would nominate their focal persons for coordination.

The minister made it clear that there would be zero tolerance regarding the security of Sikh pilgrims and directed that food items prohibited in the Sikh religion must not be sold in or around Gurdwaras. He also instructed that walk-through gates be installed and road repair and maintenance works near all Gurdwaras be completed on a priority basis to ensure the convenience of visitors.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Shrines Nasir Mahmood Chauhan briefed the meeting on the arrangements being made for Sikh pilgrims. He informed that the celebrations will be held from November 4 to 13, with the main ceremony scheduled on November 5 at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib. He said around 30,000 Sikh pilgrims from around the world, including about 3,000 from India under the bilateral agreement, are expected to participate in the celebrations. The pilgrims will visit Gurdwaras in Nankana Sahib, Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, Hasan Abdal, Kartarpur, Eminabad, and Lahore during their stay.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora urged all departments to perform their duties with utmost diligence and commitment to provide a hospitable and comfortable environment for Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, Secretary Home Punjab Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Home Fazal ur Rehman, Additional Secretary Shrines Nasir Mahmood Chauhan, and other senior officials. Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, RPOs, DPOs, and representatives of law enforcement agencies from various districts also joined the meeting via video link.