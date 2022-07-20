Minister directs expediting work on development projects in Kurram district

PESHAWAR, Jul 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi on Wednesday directed expediting work on development projects in Kurram tribal districts for benefits of its people.

The Minister passed these directives during a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, who briefed him about development and people welfare projects in Kurram tribal district.

The additional chief secretary also briefed the minister about development schemes and security situation in Kurram.

Turi also met with different government officials and directed them to expedite work on ongoing development projects especially in education, health and communication sectors in the district.

Furthermore, matters related to payment to land owners for purchase of land for Parachinar degree college No.2 , appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff and others services for facilitation of students and academia of the new college were also discussed.

The federal government had accorded highest priorities to development of merged tribal districts, the minister said, adding that all the ongoing projects should be completed within stipulated time without delay.

He said the new degree college at Parachinar would help provide quality education to students at their doorsteps.