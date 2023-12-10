Minister condoles demise of Rehmat Shah Afridi

PESHAWAR, Dec 10 (APP): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, on Sunday, expressed his profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the demise of Rehmat Shah Afridi.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said,”Rehmat Shah Afridi’s impact on English journalism in the frontier region

has been monumental. His vision and dedication as the founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Frontier Post have left an

indelible mark on the industry.”

The Minister extends his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, wishing them strength and solace. May the soul of Rehmat Shah Afridi rest in eternal peace.