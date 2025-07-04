Minister chairs meeting to review Muharram security arrangements

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 04 (APP): Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Punjab, Sohaib Ahmed Bharth, chaired a meeting at the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi to review security arrangements for Muharram ul Harram.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, MPA Zia Ullah Shah, and senior officers from various departments.

Officials briefed the minister about the security and administrative measures taken to ensure peace during Muharram.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Sohaib Ahmed Bharth said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has directed to make foolproof security arrangements for the safety of the public.

Officers and personnel of the district administration, police and law enforcement agencies have been deployed on the routes of the processions. The routes of the Muharram processions being monitored through CCTV cameras.

The minister said that all stakeholders including peace committees, religious scholars and others are playing a constructive role in maintaining law and order.

He also mentioned that fake news is being closely monitored to stop wrong information.

All departments are working together efficiently. The code of conduct is being fully implemented, he added. Workers of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) are on duty to ensure cleanliness along procession routes. Sabeels (drinking water stalls) will also be set up. The minister instructed officials of WASA, MCR, and RWMC to stay alert due to the possibility of flood.