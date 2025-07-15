Minister chairs meeting of Malakand agriculture department

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 15 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Sajjad Barkwal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of district officers from various wings of Malakand agriculture department.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science, Information and Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz and concerned officials also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the minister emphasized the significance of Malakand’s agricultural sector stating that it “awaits dedicated attention, and with improved focus, the district can yield premium crops.” He directed district officers to prioritize maximizing benefits from projects under the Annual Development Program (ADP) stressing that special attention must be paid to fully utilize ongoing ADP schemes.

Provincial minister underscored the importance of consulting local representatives in planning and executing development projects, affirming that developmental initiatives and other activities in Malakand will be carried out in consultation with provincial cabinet members and assembly members belonging to the district.

The CM’s aide on Science and Technology also pledged possible support to enhance the use of information technology in agriculture. He assured full cooperation to agriculture department in this regard.