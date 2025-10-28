Minister celebrates CM Punjab’s birthday with thalassemia, hemophilia patients

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):Punjab Minister for Health and Population Khawaja Imran Nazir on Tuesday visited the Sundas Foundation on the birthday of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif where he celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake along with children undergoing treatment for thalassemia and hemophilia.

He was warmly received by President Sundas Foundation Yasin Khan and Director Khalid Abbas Dar.

During the visit, the provincial minister met with children receiving treatment, distributed gifts among them, and expressed solidarity with the patients. He also reviewed in detail the healthcare facilities being provided for patients suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia, and other blood-related disorders.

Speaking to the media, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s politics symbolises service, leadership, and progress. He said Maryam Nawaz has transformed politics into a platform of public service and turned promises into reality. He added that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is a widely admired leader who has opened a new chapter of public service, and even her critics acknowledge her political vision, leadership, and people-centered approach.

The provincial minister further stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of transparency, public welfare, and development has ushered Punjab into a new era, making her the true symbol of change in the province.