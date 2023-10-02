Minister calls on students to play role in nation’s progress

PESHAWAR, Oct 02 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Science, and Information Technology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Najeeb Ullah on Monday emphasized the crucial role of every individual, especially students, in propelling Pakistan towards progress and development.

He underlined that Pakistan’s existence was born from immense sacrifices, placing a prime responsibility on every Pakistani, particularly the youth, to channel their energies towards the nation’s advancement.

Addressing the newly enrolled students of Edward College Peshawar in the college hall, the caretaker Sports minister, joined by Secretary Local Government Daud and College Principal Dr Shujaat Ali, extended a warm welcome and heartfelt congratulations to the newcomers.

Dr. Najeeb Ullah highlighted the abundant talent and abilities of Pakistani students, stressing the significant responsibility resting on their shoulders to contribute their energies to the country’s development.

He underscored the indispensable role of education in the current era for a nation’s progress.

The caretaker minister urged students to actively engage in their studies, recognizing the high expectations the nation holds for the younger generation.

He concluded by asserting that no nation can achieve development and progress without an educated class, emphasizing the critical importance of education in fostering Pakistan’s growth.