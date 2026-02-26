Minister Bilal Yasin reviews development projects, orders timely completion

SARGODHA, Feb 26 (APP):Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Bilal Yasin on Thursday visited Sargodha to review ongoing development projects and directed officials to complete the Rs 14 billion sewerage schemes by June 30.

Addressing the media during his visit to Sargodha, the Provincial minister stated that mega sewerage projects worth Rs 180 billion were being executed across the province under the special initiatives of the Punjab Chief Minister to provide modern facilities to citizens.

He emphasized that developmental schemes worth Rs 14 billion were currently underway in Sargodha under the Punjab Development Program, noting that the deadline for critical areas had been set for June 30 to ensure relief before the monsoon season.

Highlighting the ‘Apna Ghar Apni Chhat’ flagship program, the minister said that Rs 167 billion had already been distributed among 126,000 individuals, with 70,000 houses completed under the interest-free loan scheme.

During a technical briefing, officials informed the minister that the sewerage projects were designed to meet the city’s needs until 2050, involving two phases of line replacement and the construction of three underground water tanks.

The minister also visited the under-construction disposal station on Silanwali Road, the water tank at Company Bagh, and the proposed site for Lady Park at the Botanical Garden to inspect the quality of work.

Furthermore, Bilal Yasin paid tribute to the martyrs of the Dajal check post attack and sought a detailed report regarding the medical treatment of the injured and the compensation package for the martyrs’ families.

Commissioner Sargodha Division Hafiz Shaukat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmad Raza Chaudhry were also present.