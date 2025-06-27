Minister Azma slams KP govt over Rs. 40b Kohistan corruption scandal

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 27 (APP): Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has labeled the Rs. 40 billion Kohistan corruption scandal a “disgrace” for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, accusing it of exposing the hypocrisy of the so-called “Change” movement.

In a scathing statement on Friday, Bokhari remarked that the scandal reveals the true nature of a movement that once claimed honesty and integrity but now stands “certified” in corruption.

Bokhari alleged that public funds in KP are being squandered on fugitives and absconders, with corrupt earnings distributed among cronies. “This is what happens when you assign a cat to guard the milk,” she said sarcastically, highlighting the mismanagement of resources.

The minister pointed out the irony of the scandal’s scale, noting that even a convict imprisoned in the £190 million case seems disturbed by this level of corruption. She accused the KP government of enabling systematic looting, corruption, and embezzlement over the past 12 years, leaving the province’s residents deprived of basic necessities like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Bokhari further criticized the KP administration for prioritizing a jailed convict in Adiala prison over the welfare of its people.

Calling for accountability, Bokhari demanded a transparent investigation into the Kohistan scandal and full disclosure of how public funds were misused.

Expressing grief over the recent drowning of 13 tourists from the same family in Swat, Bokhari blamed the KP government’s failed rescue system. She noted that the victims cried for help for nearly two hours, but no rescue team arrived. “It is shocking that neither the KP government responded nor did Minister Gandapur’s helicopter show up for relief,” she remarked.

She criticized the KP administration for diverting rescue equipment, resources, and personnel toward political attacks against the federal government and Punjab instead of saving lives. She demanded a thorough investigation into the Swat incident and immediate measures to ensure tourist safety in KP.

The Punjab Information Minister urged authorities to act swiftly to restore public trust and address the systemic failures plaguing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.